The Eastern Shore reported 25 new COVID-19 test positives on Saturday morning, with 20 in Accomack and five in Northampton. Northampton also reported one additional hospitalization. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 115 tests for a test positive rate of 21.7%.

Virginia reported 3,116 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,061 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 30 to 1,779 statewide.

32 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with seven additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 36,289 tests for a test positive rate of 8.5%.

