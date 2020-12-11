The Eastern Shore reported 21 additional COVID-19 test positives on Friday morning, 18 in Accomack and three in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 156 tests for a test positive rate of 13.4%.

Virginia reported 2,561 additional COVID-19 test positives with 834 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 64 to 1,749 statewide.

33 new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 27,751 tests for a test positive rate of 9.2%.

.