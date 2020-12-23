The Eastern Shore reported 21 additional COVID-19 test positives in Wednesday morning’s delayed report from the Virginia Department of Health. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 87 tests for a test positive rate of 24%.

Virginia reported 3,339 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,313 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 66 statewide to 2,232.

30 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 25 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 36,671 tests for a test positive rate of 9.1%.

.