The Eastern Shore reported 21 additional COVID-19 test positives Sunday morning, with 15 in Accomack and six in Northampton. Accomack also reported two additional hospitalizations while Northampton reported one. The Eastern Shore processed 168 tests for a test positive rate of 12.5%.

Virginia reported 2,954 additional COVID-19 test positives statewide with 922 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 32 to 2,079 statewide.

Five additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with two additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 49,299 tests for a test positive rate of 5.9%.

.