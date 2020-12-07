Pictured: the daily COVID-19 test positive chart since February.

The Eastern Shore reported 19 additional COVID test positives, 18 in Accomack and one in Northampton, all other COVID metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 107 tests for a test positive rate of 17.7.%

Virginia reported 3,047 additional COVID-19 test positives with 770 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 66 to 1,556 statewide.

Seven additional COVID deaths were reported statewide with one additonal probable death.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 29,851 tests for a test positive rate of 10%.

