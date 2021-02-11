The Eastern Shore reported 16 additional COVID-19 test positives on Thursday morning. Accomack County reported 12 additional and Northampton added four. Hospitalizations and deaths were unchanged for the Eastern Shore. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 138 tests for a test positive rate of 11.5%.

As of Thursday morning, 5,118 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 621 have received both. In Northampton, 2,659 have been given dose one and 275 have both.

Virginia reported 2,591 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,108 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports a large down day in current COVID-19 hospitalizations, with the numbers falling by 89 to 1,862 statewide.

17 additional deaths were reported statewide with one fewer probable death reported.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 32,599 tests for a test positive rate of 7.9%.

.