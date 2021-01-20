The Eastern Shore reported 13 additional COVID-19 test positives Wednesday morning, with 11 in Accomack and two in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 48 tests or a test positive rate of 27%.

So far, 1,275 individuals in Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 66 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 597 have received dose one and 35 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 2,906 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,618 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 64 to 2,759 statewide.

53 additional deaths were reported with 10 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 20,924 tests for a test positive rate of 13.8%.

