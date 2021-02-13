The Eastern Shore reported 12 additional COVID-19 test positives Saturday morning with 10 in Accomack and two in Northampton. Accomack County also revised its hospitalizations downward by one. All other Eastern Shore metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 113 tests for a test positive rate of 10.6%.

As of Saturday morning, 5,409 individuals in Accomack County have been given the first COVID-19 vaccine shot and 745 have been given both. In Northampton, 2,853 have received the first dose and 336 have been given both. According to the latest population estimates, 16.5% of Accomack County residents have received dose one and 2.2% have been given both. For Northampton, 24% of the County’s residents have received the first dose and 2.8% have been given both.

Virginia reported 2,329 additional COVID-19 test positives with 886 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to fall sharply, down 131 to 1,733, a fall of over 1,000 since the peak on January 19.

22 additional deaths were reported statewide in Saturday’s report, with eight additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 29,300 tests for a test positive rate of 7.9%.

