The Eastern Shore Health District reported 12 additional test positives in the Sunday morning report from the Virginia Department of Health, with eight in Accomack and four in Northampton. Northampton also reported one additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 132 tests for a test positive rate of 9%.

As of Sunday morning, Accomack County has given 10,352 the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 6,120 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,003 have received dose one and 3,140 have received both.

Virginia reported 952 additional COVID-19 test positives with 444 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 22 to 856 statewide.

17 additional confirmed deaths were reported with three additional probable deaths statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,652 tests for a test positive rate of 4.8%.

.