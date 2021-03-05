The Eastern Shore reported 12 additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning, with 10 in Accomack and two in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 93 tests for a test positive rate of 12.9%.

As of Friday morning, Accomack County had given 6,640 individuals the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,516 both. In Northampton, 3,315 have received dose one and 1,890 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,348 additional COVID-19 test positives with 304 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 40 to 1,042 statewide.

31 additional deaths were reported statewide with 40 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,556 tests for a test positive rate of 5.4%.

