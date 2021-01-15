The Eastern Shore reported 11 additional COVID-19 test positives on Friday, January 15, with nine in Accomack County and two in Northampton County. Northampton also reported one additional hospitalization. Al other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged. The Eastern Shore processed 109 tests for a test positive rate of 10%.

To date, 853 residents of Accomack County have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 59 have been fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 340 have received dose one and 32 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 3,613 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,182 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 15 to 2,805 statewide.

30 additional deaths were reported statewide with no additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 32,084 tests for a test positive rate of 11.2%.

.