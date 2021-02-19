The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives on Friday morning, with seven in Accomack and three in Northampton. All other COVID-19 metrics were unchanged. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 103 tests for a test positive rate of 9.7%.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, vaccine information was not yet updated Friday morning.

Virginia reported 1,557 additional test positives with 477 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Virginia continue to plummet, down 119 Friday, a 7.5% drop, below the 1,500 threshold to 1,452.

11 additional deaths were reported, but probable deaths were revised downward by 3.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 23,800 tests for a test positive rate of 6.5%.

