The Eastern Shore reported 10 additional COVID-19 test positives in Thursday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with six in Accomack and four in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional COVID-19 hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 119 tests for a test positives rate of 8.4%.

211 people in Accomack and 93 people in Northampton have been given the COVID-19 vaccine.

Virginia reported 3,714 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,525 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 22 statewide to 2,388.

43 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with five additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 35,048 tests for a test positive rate of 10.5%.

.