The Eastern Shore reported three additional COVID-19 test positives in Tuesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, two in Accomack and one in Northampton. Accomack also reported an additional COVID-19 hospitalization. All other metrics for the Eastern Shore were unchanged.

The VDH website has been experiencing issues Tuesday morning.

Virginia reported 2,142 COVID-19 test positives Tuesday morning with 402 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 43 statewide to 1,173.

31 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide with 3 additional probable deaths.