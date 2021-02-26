The Eastern Shore reported nine additional COVID-19 test positives and two additional hospitalizations on Friday morning, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Eight of the test positives were in Accomack and one in Northampton. Both counties again reported an additional hospitalization. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 116 tests for a test positive rate of 7.7%.

As of Friday morning, Accomack County has given 8,355 residents the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2,800 have been fully vaccinated. 4,393 have been given the first dose in Northampton County and 1,583 have received both. Currently, Northampton County is among the top areas in the state in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Virginia reported 1,151 additional COVID-19 test positives Friday morning with 506 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 31 to 1,240 statewide.

189 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported in Friday’s report, breaking the record set Tuesday, with 45 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 24,186 tests for a test positive rate of 4.7%.

