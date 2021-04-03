The Eastern Shore Health District reported two additional COVID-19 test positives in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with one in Accomack and one in Northampton County. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 49 tests for a test positive rate of 4%.

As of Saturday morning, Accomack County broke the 11,000 mark of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered, reporting 11,001 and 6,960 being fully vaccinated. In Northampton, 5,302 have been given the first dose and 3,515 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 1,060 additional COVID-19 test positives with 432 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 29 to 860 statewide.

27 additional deaths were reported statewide with no additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,492 tests for a test positive rate of 5.4%.

