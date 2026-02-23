Eastern Shore receives planning grants for Brownfield Assessment Projects

Three Eastern Shore projects will receive $50,000 each in Assessment and Planning Grants through the Virginia Brownfields Assistance Fund (VBAF), officials with the Accomack Northampton Planning District Commission confirmed this week.

In addition to eight Site Remediation Grants awarded statewide, six additional applicants received $50,000 grants from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to support environmental assessments and redevelopment planning.

The Accomack-Northampton Planning District Commission secured two of the $50,000 awards.

One grant will fund environmental testing and potential cleanup planning for the former Elliott Automotive property located along Lankford Highway in Exmore and Nassawadox. The second grant will support environmental assessments and the development of a reuse plan for the former shirt factory in Parksley.

The Town of Parksley separately received a $50,000 grant for environmental assessments and a reuse plan for the former Parksley Hotel.

Sherry Dudas with the ANPDC said Environmental Phase One inspections have already been completed for both the former shirt factory and the Parksley Hotel, with reports currently being prepared.

Assessment and Planning Grants are typically used to determine whether environmental contamination exists on former commercial or industrial properties and to develop strategies for potential redevelopment.

Regional planners say the funding is an important step toward revitalizing long-vacant properties while reducing environmental risk and preparing sites for future economic development.

Further details regarding timelines and redevelopment plans are expected once assessment reports are finalized.