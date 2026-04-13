Eastern Shore Radio returns to terrestrial broadcasting

After nearly six days without terrestrial radio signals, Eastern Shore Radio’s two stations—103.3 FM WESR “103 The Shore” and 105.7 FM Coastal Country—are now back on the air.

Following several days of scrambling, troubleshooting, game planning and execution, both stations resumed broadcasting around 2:00 p.m. Monday.

The primary signal, 103.3 FM WESR, is currently operating at reduced strength as the station is using a lower-powered backup transmitter. Full signal strength is expected to be restored within approximately one month.

“At the risk of leaving someone out, we would like to thank several individuals and organizations,” said owner Charlie Russell. “First and foremost, we want to once again thank all the volunteer firefighters who responded in the middle of the night when we needed them, as well as the Accomack County Department of Public Safety and the Virginia State Police. We also want to thank everyone who has assisted in our reconstruction efforts, including Cullen Lewis with Lewis Construction, Wessells Masonry, Mike Phelps with SCMS, Ken Wittfeld, Bundick Well & Pump Company, A&N Electric Cooperative, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority, Mr. Sparky Electrical, Barney Russell of Bullfeathers and Brian Shaw.”

Eastern Shore Radio also expressed appreciation for its insurance provider, Avery Hall Insurance, along with its advertisers and listeners.

“Without our listeners and without our advertisers, we wouldn’t be here,” said General Manager Will Russell. “To anyone who has ever tuned in or spent a dollar advertising with us, we sincerely thank you.”