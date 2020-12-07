Eastern Shore of Virginia residents can browse, borrow and enjoy even more ebooks and digital audiobooks from Eastern Shore Public Library through the award-winning Libby reading app. Digital books previously available through the RBdigital app have been moved to the library’s OverDrive service and are available through Libby. OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide and creator of the Libby app, recently acquired RBdigital.

Patrons already enjoying the Libby app will experience no change, other than they may notice even more great titles available through Eastern Shore Public Library’s digital collection. With a valid library card, members of the community can borrow from the library’s digital collection by visiting espl.org or downloading Libby.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, readers have turned to ebooks and audiobooks with many using them for the first time. It is wonderful that we can provide the more user-friendly OverDrive platform for our patrons to access these resources,” said Cara Burton, System Director of Eastern Shore Public Library. “In addition to our Freading ebook collection which is financially supported by the Friends of ESPL, patrons have good options to meet their reading needs. And remember, these ebooks are available at no charge when you borrow through the library!”

Libby seamlessly connects first-time users and experienced readers with ESPL’s digital collection. This tailored collection offers ebooks, audiobooks and magazines including bestsellers and new releases in a variety of topics. Readers of all ages can select from virtually every subject ranging from mystery, romance, children’s, business and more.

Readers may browse ESPL’s digital collection, instantly borrow titles and start reading or listening for free with a valid library card. This service is compatible with all major computers and devices, iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle®”. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period and there are no late fees. Readers can also download titles onto Libby for offline use.

To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks and more or to register for a library card online, visit espl.org or download Libby today.

