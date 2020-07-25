The Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) will host two online Social Security workshops in August. Matt Baxter, Social Security’s public affairs specialist for Delaware, Maryland, and the Eastern Shore of Virginia, will serve as the presenter. The 90-minute minute workshops are free and open to the public. Participants can participate using Zoom or by phone.

Social Security Disability 101 will take place Tuesday, August 18, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. This comprehensive 90 minute presentation covers the application and appeal process for Social Security and SSI disability benefits, the eligibility criteria to receive those benefits, fraud prevention tips, and an overview of the online services available on Social Security’s website. You will also be given an opportunity to ask questions. This presentation is best suited for individuals not yet receiving disability benefits from Social Security, who are curious about the application process.

Social Security Disability 102 will take place Thursday, August 20, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

This ninety minute workshop covers the work incentive programs available to individuals seeking to reenter the workforce after they start receiving benefits. As with the “101” session, fraud prevention tips and an overview of the online services available on Social Security’s website will be provided. Questions may be asked at the conclusion of the workshop. All individuals, either already receiving disability benefits from Social Security or who are interested in applying, are encouraged to attend.

Registration for this free event can be done at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/esplssd or by calling the library at (757) 787-3400 and ask for Cara Burton. This will be a Zoom slideshow presentation. Those who do not have access to a computer, or would prefer not to participate by computer, will be provided a phone number and meeting code through which they may participate.

For more information, call Cara Burton, Library Director, at Eastern Shore Public Library at (757) 787-3400 or visit the library’s website at espl.org.

