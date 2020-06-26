With the improved community health conditions because of the COVID-19 prevention measures, Eastern Shore Public Library will expand services starting Monday, July 6 at the Accomac and Nassawadox libraries. Library visitors must wear masks to enter the building and follow the library’s health prevention measures, available on the library’s website, espl.org, and at the entrances. The library’s goal is to provide access to in-house services, but to minimize prolonged occupancy in the building and allow staff time to clean surfaces. CDC Guidelines state that individuals are more likely to contract COVID-19 infection with prolonged contact with others infected with the virus, who may not show any symptoms.

The following Eastern Shore Public Library services will be in place starting Monday, July 6:

Curbside pick-up of books and DVD’s will continue by appointment from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Monday to Friday.

Patrons may enter the buildings for Express Checkout with a time limit in the building of one half-hour any time between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. No appointment is necessary.

Computers may be used for one hour by appointment 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Computers may be used for Express Service for one half-hour, by appointment 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Copiers, fax machines, and notary services are available.

E-books, e-magazines, free online courses, online local history and genealogy resources, and other virtual library services are available for free 24/7 at the library’s website, espl.org.

Individuals can sign-up for a library card without going to the library. The online form is available on the ShoreCat online catalog home page by going to espl.org.

For more information or to make a library appointment, call ESPL at 757-787-3400.

.