From September 1 to September 30, Eastern Shore Public library will join “NASA’s Artemis Project: To the Moon, Mars, and Beyond!” reading challenge sponsored by the Space Science Institute. Participants are challenged to read at least 500 minutes and keep track of their reading during the challenge at espl.beanstack.org.Hundreds of libraries across the nation will be reading and learning alongside us for a chance to win circulation backpacks of STEM-related resources from the Space Science institute. To the Moon, Mars and Beyond runs from September 1 to September 30 and is for readers of all ages.



The Space Science Institute will award circulation backpacks with STEM-related resources to top performing libraries. Happy reading, Eastern Shore of Virginia!

Questions and requests for help should be directed to the Youth Services Librarian, Tiffany Flores at youthservices@espl.org or by calling Eastern Shore Public Library at 757-787-3400.

.