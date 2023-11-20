Eastern Shore Public Library introduces new video streaming service

Anyone with an Eastern Shore Public Library card can now enjoy 30,000+ free films from Kanopy thanks

in part to support from the Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Northampton Free Library

Friends groups. Kanopy offers high-quality films to libraries around the globe that inspire, educate, and

entertain. Their unique selection offers something for everyone; from award winning indie films to

important and timely documentaries, foreign films, popular cinema, children’s shows, and more.

“Digital access to a curated film collection is the natural next step for library services on the shore,” said

System Director Miranda Wisor. “24/7 access to ebooks and e-audiobooks is already popular with ESPL

card holders. The same access to streaming videos makes sense.”

The viewing experience with Kanopy is easy-to-use and completely advertisement free. Library card

holders can access Kanopy on their computer, mobile device, TV apps, and more through the library’s

website or the Kanopy app. Many of Kanopy’s films are not available on any other streaming video

platform.

“The role of the Friends is to help the library promote literacy and learning and to be creative in serving

the community,” said President of the Friends of Northampton Free Library Jenny Floyd. “We’re

delighted to contribute to a new, free streaming service for library users.”

President of the Friends of Eastern Shore of Virginia Public Library Lillian Waldenmaier added, “Kanopy

is a new resource that we are happy to support through donations from library supporters. It offers free

access to educational and entertaining streaming for everyone.”

The library system’s subscription includes access to Kanopy Kids; a carefully curated collection of

children’s programming that supports early literacy, STEM education, and even foreign language

learning. The educational resources uses favorite children’s characters from Sesame Street, PBS Kids,

Weston Woods, and more.

Learn more and sign up to start using Kanopy at any library location in Cape Charles, Nassawadox,

Parksley, or Chincoteague, or online at espl.org.