Eastern Shore Public Library will change hours of operation, beginning the week of October 3, 2022.

The new schedule closes the library on Thursday evenings. The Accomac library will continue to be closed on Mondays. Tuesdays the library will be open 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, the library will be open 10:00 am to 5:00 pm. On Saturdays, the library will be open 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Hours remain the same for the Cape Charles, Chincoteague, and Nassawadox libraries.

Free downloadable ebooks and audiobooks are available anytime at espl.org or with the Libby app using your library card number.

Many ESPL services, such as renewing and reserving books, are available 24/7 at espl.org.