It has been years in the making but now it is time for the final conclusion of the building of the new Estern Shore Public Library in Parksley.

There will be a grand opening celebration today from 3 until 5 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony featuring several distinguished guests, plus snacks, games and fun as the new facility officially opens its doors to begin what will be many years of serving the citizens of the Eastern Shore. All are welcome to attend.

