Al McMath, President of the Eastern Shore Public Library Foundation, presents Northampton Free Library manager, Connor Buyrn, a check in the amount of $8,756.10.

The NFL is located in Nassawadox and has a rich history in serving the patrons of Northampton County. The ESPL Foundation elicited recommendations from the library to target essential needs when creating a theme for the 2022 “Giving Tuesday’s” fundraiser. These funds have been used to install a video security system including a 3-month maintenance contract as well as making necessary plumbing repairs. The remainder of the donation will be spent on signage for the history collection and replacement of threadbare carpeting at the Northampton Free Library.

Future fundraising will continue to benefit the regional library system which includes Cape Charles Memorial Library, Chincoteague Island Library, the new Eastern Shore of Virginia Regional Library and Heritage Center soon to be located in Parksley and, of course, the Northampton Free Library.

Thank you to our donors. For additional information regarding the regional library system and the ESPL Foundation please visit the website at espl.org or call (757) 787-3400.