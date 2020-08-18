The Eastern Shore Public Library in Accomac is now hosting a new popup exhibition from the National Archives, Rightfully Hers, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.

Rightfully Hers contains simple messages exploring the history of the ratification of the 19th amendment, women’s voting rights before and after the 19th, and its impact today.

Rightfully Hers is available to view any time that the library in Accomac is open. Eastern Shore Public Library’s current hours are Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with visits limited to one half-hour. For more information, call ESPL at 757-787-3400.

.