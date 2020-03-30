(ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) March 30, 2020 – Eastern Shore Public Libraries in Accomac, Chincoteague, and Nassawadox will stop curbside pickup to support the Virginia Stay At Home Order. Pickup service will stop on Tuesday, March 31 at Accomac and Chincoteague locations and on Wednesday, April 1 at the Nassawadox location. Individuals picking up items should call ahead for hours of service and to ensure their items are ready for pick-up. Staff will continue to be available to answer phones at the libraries and to provide verbal assistance in using the library electronic resources.

Cape Charles Memorial Library patrons will need to call the Cape Charles Town office for service updates at their town library at (757) 331-2176.

Information about current library services can be found at espl.org or calling the main Eastern Shore Public Library Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at (757) 787-3400.