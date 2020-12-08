– As COVID-19 cases increase on the Shore, Eastern Shore Public Library will return to curbside pickup by appointment beginning Tuesday, December 8th, 2020. Library users cannot enter the buildings until further notice. Outdoor wifi is available in the parking lots.

Curbside pickup of library materials placed on reserve will be available at the Accomac library Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Curbside pickup will be available at Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox, Monday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Chincoteague Island Library will have curbside pickup Tuesday through Saturday at the times posted at espl.org. Library staff will be available to answer calls during these hours, as well. Curbside delivery times will be posted on the library’s website, espl.org, and on each library’s telephone message machine.

Library eResources are available 24/7. Many eResources require an ESPL library card. Library card registration is available online at espl.org.

Library patrons will need to reserve materials well in advance by using the ShoreCat online catalog or by calling library staff during the above hours of operation. Reserved materials will be checked out and placed in a clean, new bag labeled with the patron’s name. At the scheduled time of appointment, the bag will be placed on a table outside the entrance (in good weather) or in the library lobby. Masks will need to be worn in the lobby.

The ShoreCat online catalog is available at the library’s website, espl.org. If you have any questions about your current reserves, or need help with using ShoreCat, our online catalog, to request items, please call (757)787-3400 or email espl@espl.org.

E-books and audiobooks can be downloaded for free anytime from the library’s e-resources with your library card number and PIN. Links to these resources can be found under the eResources tab at espl.org.

Free public wifi is available outside all Shore library buildings, even when the libraries are closed. Additionally, public wifi hotspots can be found throughout Accomack and Northampton counties at the locations shown at https://www.esvachamber.org/freewifihotspots

Library materials can be returned anytime in the library’s book return slots. Library staff encourages everyone to continue practicing social distancing, washing hands frequently, wearing clean masks properly, and maintaining good health with exercise and balanced diets. All of these are great Steps to Well-Being.

Eastern Shore library buildings will re-open to the public at a future date, to be announced. Questions and concerns should be directed to the ESPL Library Director Cara Burton at (757) 787-3400 or by emailing espl@espl.org.