(ACCOMACK, VIRGINIA) – All Eastern Shore Public Libraries will be closed to the public beginning 6:00 p.m. today, March 19. Curbside pick-up of library materials placed on reserve will be available at the Accomac library Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Curbside pick-up will be available at Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox, Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. At Cape Charles Memorial Library, curbside pick-up will be available 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. Chincoteague Island Library will have curbside pick-up from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Library staff will be available to answer calls during these hours, as well. Curbside delivery times will be posted on the library’s website, espl.org, and on each library’s telephone message machine.

Books, DVD’s, and audiobooks can easily be placed on hold through the library’s new ShoreCat online catalog with your library card. The system will text or email you when the item is available by pick-up or staff may call you. E-books and audiobooks can be downloaded for free anytime from the library’s e-resources with your library card. Links to these resources are also on ShoreCat.

When the public health safety emergency lifts, library opening hours will be posted on Facebook, on the library website, and with local media. The board and staff of Eastern Shore Public Library appreciate your patience and understanding at this time. The main library in Accomac can be called at (757) 787-3400.

