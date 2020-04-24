The Eastern Shore’s two poultry processors produce approximately 8 million meals each week. The Government has designated the meat packing industry as “critical” to the safety of the country. The effort includes the poultry workers, the growers, the farmers who grow the grains to feed the chickens and the truckers who deliver the finished products to the grocery stores. The poultry producers join the grocery workers in being a key component in keeping the shelves stocked and food available during the COVID-19 crisis.

Not only is the poultry industry critical to our local economy but it is also a key component in the endeavor to provide food for the entire country.

Both companies have adopted CDC protocols to protect workers and help insure the plants are able to continue producing products.