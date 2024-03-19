Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Summit resounding success

Pictured: Steve Chandler calls on attendees during his session about branding and storytelling. Emily Machen photo.

The Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the 2024 Tourism Summit, held on February 26th at Eastern Shore Community College. This event brought together industry partners, community members, and tourism enthusiasts from across the region for a day of learning, networking, and collaboration.

The Summit kicked off with a dynamic keynote address by nationally acclaimed destination branding strategist Steve Chandler, who inspired attendees to tell their story, reach their ideal audience, and build their brand. Throughout the day, a diverse lineup of speakers, including Kristin Willis of Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Company, Jamie Replogle of the Virginia Employment Commission, Rebecca Meyers of Advance Travel and Tourism, Jeff Holland of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel, and others, led engaging workshops on critical topics such as tourism trends, industry best practices, customer service excellence, AI technology, and workforce development.

“The 2024 Tourism Summit was a fantastic opportunity for our industry partners to connect, share best practices, and learn from leading experts,” said Emily Machen, Director of Marketing of the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission. “It’s a great way to kick off the year, help our partners learn about tourism trends, and see how we can use tourism to not only build the Shore, but preserve and share our heritage and our story. We have something unique here and that should be treasured and celebrated!”

The Summit fostered a positive atmosphere for attendees to exchange ideas, network, and explore ways to collaboratively strengthen the Eastern Shore’s tourism industry. The event was a true testament to the region’s spirit of community and commitment to creating a thriving tourism destination.

The Commission is grateful for all of the sponsors that made the Summit possible! Sponsors included the Virginia Tourism Corporation, The Eastern Shore of Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Advance Travel and Tourism, Eastern Shore Radio, Leisure Media 360, Key West Cottages, Island Creamery, Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting, Bill’s Prime Seafood and Steaks, Paloma Wellness, Eastern Shore Community College, Eastern Shore Marketing, Betsy Seybolt, Coastal Shore Vacations, Foggy Place Cafe, The Island House, Mallards at the Wharf, Wachapreague Inn, and Nature’s Spirit.

To learn more about the Eastern Shore of Virginia Tourism Commission and its initiatives, please visit visitesva.com/industry.

