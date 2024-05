WASHINGTON, D.C.– The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced over $135 million in housing assistance for Maryland, Delaware and Virginia.

The funds are part of a $30 billion contract renewal fund for the Housing Choice Voucher program, which provides assistance to low-income families and individuals in need of affordable housing.

Virginia’s Housing Development Authority will receive $94,991,469, plus $2,662,473 for Northampton and Accomack Counties.