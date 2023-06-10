Kevin Bull, who was raised in Northampton County Virginia, retired on December 31, 2022 after serving twenty-six (26) years in the United States Capitol Police in Washington, DC. During his last 14 years on the United States Capitol Police, he served as a Supervisory Special Agent on the Dignitary Protection Division.

Prior to the joining the United States Capitol Police, he was assigned to the United States Army for eleven (11) years. During the last three years in the US Army, he served as a Staff Sergeant in the renowned 3rd US Army Infantry (The Old Guard) Presidential Honor Guard.

While assigned to the Honor Guard, he served in numerous official Military Ceremonies within the Military Distrct of Washington and surrounding areas.

Kevin graduated from Northampton County High School in 1985. He continued his education later on in life by earning a Bachelor in Science Management Degree from National-Louis University in Chicago, IL. Kevin is the son of the late Milton and Verneta Bull of Franktown, VA and currently resides in Northern Virginia.