Eastern Shore native among those honored by Governor Youngkin

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin with the winners of the 2025 Volunteerism and Community Service Awards on November 13, 2025. Official Photo by Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin. Harvie is pictured far left.

An Eastern Shore native was among those honored by Governor Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin at the 2025 Volunteerism & Community Service Awards.

Pictured: First Lady Suzanne Youngkin(far left), Ellie Harvie(center), Governor Glenn Youngkin(far right). Official Photo by Lori Massengill, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Ellie Harvie, a Nandua High School graduate now in her second year of medical school at EVMS, was recognized as part of the team receiving the Outstanding Educational Organization Award for Adaptive Gymnastics at Virginia Health Sciences. Adaptive Gymnastics provides children with disabilities the opportunity to participate in gymnastics regardless of physical or intellectual ability. Founded in 2019, the program has grown from a single volunteer and four athletes to more than 65 participants, becoming a model of inclusive, evidence-based programming that blends athletics, therapy, and community support.

Harvie is among the medical student volunteers who help lead the program by developing lesson plans grounded in clinical research. Through partnerships with USA Gymnastics and local disability networks, Adaptive Gymnastics has become a blueprint for similar initiatives across Virginia and the nation. Volunteers’ work extends beyond instruction—they set up accessible equipment, support sensory needs, and provide compassionate guidance during challenging moments, creating a safe and uplifting environment for every participant.

The annual awards honor individuals and organizations whose dedication and leadership strengthen communities and improve lives across the Commonwealth.

“Service is the heartbeat of a strong community,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These honorees embody the Spirit of Virginia—neighbors helping neighbors, expecting nothing in return. Their compassion, creativity, and commitment remind us that lasting change begins when we step forward to serve.”

“The First Lady’s office has thoroughly enjoyed partnering with Serve VA to ensure that volunteerism remains at the core of our communities,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Today we get to say ‘thank you’ to some of the countless Virginians who exhibit kindness, compassion, and generosity while bringing hope to the Commonwealth.”