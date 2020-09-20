The Eastern Shore reported no new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations or deaths in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 132 cases in Sunday’s report.

Virginia reported 756 additional COVID-19 test positives with 100 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 30 to 631 statewide. Virginia currently has 3,751 hospital beds available statewide.

24 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on Sunday morning with 10 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health is adding data this week to its COVID-19 metrics that is backlogged data.

Virginia processed 26,689 tests in Sunday’s report for a test positive rate of 2.8%.

