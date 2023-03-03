Eastern Shore legislators had overall a good year in the General Assembly. According to a report on the Virginia Public Access Project web site, both of our legislators had an overwhelming percentage of their proposed bills passed.

In the House, Delegate Rob Bloxom proposed 17 bills and 14 of those passed or 80%. The average pass rate for the House as a whole was 39%.

In the Senate, Senator Lynwood Lewis proposed 18 bills with 13 of those passed or 70%. The average pass rate in the Senate was 48%.

Some of the legislation is still pending during the reconciliation process.