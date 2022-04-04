Eastern Shore Community College is looking forward to another successful collaboration with the ESVA and Chincoteague Chambers of Commerce, and the Virginia Employment Commission, with this spring’s Regional Job & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 5th. The event will be held at the college’s Workforce Development Services Building from 10:00am-2:00pm.

“The last couple of years, because of COVID, we weren’t able to hold this event, and so we’re really excited to be able to bring it back on campus,” said Scott Hall with the Eastern Shore Community College. “Hopefully we can get employers connected with potential employees in the community who may be interested in entering the job force or changing careers.”

Scott Hall discussing the Job Fair

In recent years the event has featured participation from a broad and diverse offering of regional employers who have expressed great satisfaction with the number of qualified job seekers attending, and with their level of engagement and professional interest.

“There’s a shortage of employees right now and this is a really good time, if you’re sitting on the sideslines, maybe semiretired, maybe taking care of kids during the pandemic, a really good time to get back into the job market,” said Dr. Patrick Tompkins, VP of Academic, Student, & Workforce Education for the college. “The jobs are plentiful and the wages are rising.”

Dr. Patrick Tompkins discusses the current job market

There will also be workshops for potential employees in conjunction with the Job Fair.

“We’re not just giving a chance for employers to meet students and members of the community, we are having some workshops that go along with the job fair,” Hall added. “Helping people brush up their resumes, cover letters, interview skills… really trying to make this a full service opportunity.”

Hall discusses workshops at the Job Fair

Participating employers currently include:

Accomack County Dept. of Public Safety

Accomack County Dept. of Social Services

Accomack County Public Schools

Accomack County Public Schools Child Nutrition Services

Accomack County Sherriff’s Office

BAE Systems

C & E Farms, Inc.

Caring Touch Health Services LLC

Children’s Harbor

East Coast Migrant Head Start Project

Caring Touch Health Services

Eastern Shore Community Services Board

Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority

Eastern Shore Rural Health Systems, Inc.

Education Support Solutions (ESS)

Fujifilm Wako Chemicals U.S.A Corp

Maryland Dept. of Public Safety & Correctional Services

NASA WFF

Northampton County

Northampton County Department of Social Services

Perdue Farms

Riverside Health System

Spectrum Field Operations

Telamon

Sun Outdoors (Cherrystone Campground)

Sysco-Eastern Maryland

Tyson Foods

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Marine Corps.

U.S. Navy

United States Army

Valkyrie Enterprises

Virginia Army National Guard

Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (MARS)

Virginia DARS

Virginia Tech Ag Research and Extension Center

Walmart

Employer applications are available online at es.vccs.edu or by calling Linda Baines at 757-789-1743. Employers may also email at lbaines@es.vccs.edu. Space is limited to a maximum of 40 businesses and advance registration is required.