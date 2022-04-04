Eastern Shore Community College is looking forward to another successful collaboration with the ESVA and Chincoteague Chambers of Commerce, and the Virginia Employment Commission, with this spring’s Regional Job & Career Fair on Tuesday, April 5th. The event will be held at the college’s Workforce Development Services Building from 10:00am-2:00pm.
“The last couple of years, because of COVID, we weren’t able to hold this event, and so we’re really excited to be able to bring it back on campus,” said Scott Hall with the Eastern Shore Community College. “Hopefully we can get employers connected with potential employees in the community who may be interested in entering the job force or changing careers.”
In recent years the event has featured participation from a broad and diverse offering of regional employers who have expressed great satisfaction with the number of qualified job seekers attending, and with their level of engagement and professional interest.
“There’s a shortage of employees right now and this is a really good time, if you’re sitting on the sideslines, maybe semiretired, maybe taking care of kids during the pandemic, a really good time to get back into the job market,” said Dr. Patrick Tompkins, VP of Academic, Student, & Workforce Education for the college. “The jobs are plentiful and the wages are rising.”
There will also be workshops for potential employees in conjunction with the Job Fair.
“We’re not just giving a chance for employers to meet students and members of the community, we are having some workshops that go along with the job fair,” Hall added. “Helping people brush up their resumes, cover letters, interview skills… really trying to make this a full service opportunity.”
Participating employers currently include:
Accomack County Dept. of Public Safety
Accomack County Dept. of Social Services
Accomack County Public Schools
Accomack County Public Schools Child Nutrition Services
Accomack County Sherriff’s Office
BAE Systems
C & E Farms, Inc.
Caring Touch Health Services LLC
Children’s Harbor
East Coast Migrant Head Start Project
Caring Touch Health Services
Eastern Shore Community Services Board
Eastern Shore of Virginia Broadband Authority
Eastern Shore Rural Health Systems, Inc.
Education Support Solutions (ESS)
Fujifilm Wako Chemicals U.S.A Corp
Maryland Dept. of Public Safety & Correctional Services
NASA WFF
Northampton County
Northampton County Department of Social Services
Perdue Farms
Riverside Health System
Spectrum Field Operations
Telamon
Sun Outdoors (Cherrystone Campground)
Sysco-Eastern Maryland
Tyson Foods
U.S. Air Force
U.S. Marine Corps.
U.S. Navy
United States Army
Valkyrie Enterprises
Virginia Army National Guard
Virginia Commercial Space Flight Authority (MARS)
Virginia DARS
Virginia Tech Ag Research and Extension Center
Walmart
Employer applications are available online at es.vccs.edu or by calling Linda Baines at 757-789-1743. Employers may also email at lbaines@es.vccs.edu. Space is limited to a maximum of 40 businesses and advance registration is required.