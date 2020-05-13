This Thursday, May 14, from 3-4:30 pm, the featured program for Eastern Shore Healthy Communities’ quarterly meeting is an electronic community COVID 19 conversation. A panel of resource professionals will respond to community questions related to the virus, community resources, and other concerns. The meeting may be accessed by computer at https://primetime.bluejeans.com/a2m/live-event/gdageqhz or by telephone at 1.800.520.9950, enter the participant PIN: 7220636 followed by #.

Eastern Shore residents have recently experienced the first-hand effects of a COVID 19 surge. For some, this has stimulated questions and elevated anxiety. In the spirit of creating an environment of information, support and resilience, ESHC has assembled a panel of health, social services and faith community professionals to respond to questions. Some questions have already been submitted and meeting participants joining by computer can pose their questions using the chat box feature. Phone-in attendees will not have access to the chat feature but may submit questions in advance to kigerpg@evms.edu.

The forum will be recorded for later viewing on ESHC’s web site. Panelists will respond to questions with accurate information and keys to resilience. If questions remain in the chat box at the meeting’s end, they will be answered and all questions and responses will be posted on the ESHC web site after the forum. Resilience during this time of extreme community challenge is important. ESHC is asking community members to consider six keys to resilience which will be offered during the forum.

ESHC Chair, Dr. James Shaeffer, President of Eastern Shore Community College, will moderate the conversation. Panelists who have accepted ESHC’s invitation so far include the following:

HEALTH: Dr. Richard Williams, Medical Director, Eastern Shore Health District.

SOCIAL SERVICES: Mozella Francis, Northampton County Social Services Director; April Graham, Benefits Supervisor, Accomack County Social Services Department; and Charmin Horton, Manager, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

CLERGY: Minister Karen Downing, Assistant Minister, Jerusalem Baptist Church; Rev. Kelvin Jones, Pastor, First Baptist Church Capeville; and Rev. Alex Joyner, District Superintendent, United Methodist Church.

