Today, the Eastern Shore Health District is reporting two more deaths of Eastern Shore residents. The first was a male in his 50s. The second was a female also in her 50’s.

“We are incredibly sad to hear of the passing of two members of our Eastern Shore family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families,” said Chief Operating Officer, Jon Richardson. “We have seen a significant increase in our case count over the past week. Many of those cases are associated with outbreaks which are currently under investigation.”

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can cause mild to more severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. In a small proportion of patients, COVID-19 can cause complications, including death, particularly among those who are older or who have chronic medical conditions. Symptoms appear within 14 days after exposure to an infectious person. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Eastern Shore Health District has activated a public information line, 757-787-5880, for questions from residents about the novel coronavirus situation.

To lower the risk of respiratory germ spread, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages the following effective behaviors:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer only if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick and avoid contact with sick people

Wearing a non-surgical mask could help prevent a sick person, exhibiting no symptoms, from accidentally infecting others.

Avoid non-essential travel.

Everyone should stay home.

Information is being shared as it becomes available on the following websites: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus or www.vdh.virgina.gov/coronavirus/. Please consult www.vdh.virgina.gov/coronavirus for the latest number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia. Note: These deaths are not included in the statewide count of deaths April 22, 2020 at www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

.