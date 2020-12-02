The Eastern Shore Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru testing clinic on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Accomack County Health Department, 23191 Front St., Accomac Va. 23301, from 3 PM until 6 PM, or until testing supplies run out. The Health District staff will provide you information on how to best protect yourself and others from COVID-19 transmission and provide free testing. Results will be made available to those being tested through Mako Medical Laboratories secure portal. The Eastern Shore Health District will contact anyone who may test positive.

If you have any questions about this event, you may contact the Eastern Shore Health District at. 757-787-5880. You can also visit https://www.dcd.gov/coronavirus//2019-ncov/index.htm. Or https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ for the latest information on how to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19.

.