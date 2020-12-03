The Eastern Shore Health District reported 4  test positives in Accomack County Thursday morning with none in Northampton.  Northampton did report 1 new hospitalization.   All other metrics were unchanged.

Virginia reports  1382 test positives with 641 probable test positives.  Virginia reported 30 new deaths with 4 probable deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 1853 current hospitalizations  and 3253 available hospital beds as of Thursday.

The Eastern Shore Health District is having a free drive through test clinic  Monday, December 7 from 3 until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at the A Health Department in Accomac.

Eastern Shore Radio App