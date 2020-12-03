The Eastern Shore Health District reported 4 test positives in Accomack County Thursday morning with none in Northampton. Northampton did report 1 new hospitalization. All other metrics were unchanged.

Virginia reports 1382 test positives with 641 probable test positives. Virginia reported 30 new deaths with 4 probable deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported 1853 current hospitalizations and 3253 available hospital beds as of Thursday.

The Eastern Shore Health District is having a free drive through test clinic Monday, December 7 from 3 until 6 p.m. or while supplies last at the A Health Department in Accomac.