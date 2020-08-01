The Eastern Shore Health District reported 3 new COVID-19 cases in Accomack County in Saturday’s report. Accomack also reported one new hospitalization. Northampton County reported no changes in their metrics.

Virginia reported 1,093 additional cases Saturday morning. This resulted in 144 new hospitalizations and 41 new deaths.

The Virginia Hospital and Health Care Association reports 905 hospitalized cases with 275 currently in ICU awaiting test results. There are 3695 available hospital beds in Virginia.