Eastern Shore Health District has been recognized by the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) for its ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies. Eastern Shore Health District demonstrated these capabilities by meeting the comprehensive preparedness benchmarks required by Project Public Health Ready (PPHR), a unique partnership between NACCHO and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Eastern Shore Health District joins a cohort of more than 520 local health departments across the country that have been distinguished for excellence in preparedness through PPHR, either individually or as part of a region.

“We are proud to have been recognized by Project Public Health Ready for our high level of preparedness,” said Dr. Richard Williams, Acting Health Director of Eastern Shore Health District. “We will continue to improve our ability to quickly and effectively respond to any public health crisis on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.”

“This community is a leader in public health emergency preparedness. Still, the most important factor in determining whether we succeed in responding to an emergency will be the actions of our citizens in advance planning, cooperating with authorities, and helping each other in a time of disaster,” said Jon Richardson, Chief Operating Officer of Eastern Shore Health District.

PPHR recognition confirms that Eastern Shore Health District has a thorough and coordinated emergency response plan in place and that staff have the training to protect the health of the community during an emergency. Local health departments recognized by PPHR undergo a rigorous evaluation by peer review to assess their ability to meet a set of national standards for public health preparedness. These standards align with federal government requirements and other national best practices.

PPHR recognition also requires health departments to collaborate with their state, local, and community partners to develop plans that account for all the constituents in their jurisdictions. Eastern Shore Health District has a strong partnership with many organizations within the community and trains and exercises with them annually to improve planning and response.

For more information on Eastern Shore Health District’s Emergency Preparedness and Response Program, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/eastern-shore/emergency-preparedness-response-program/.

.