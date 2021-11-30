The Eastern Shore Health District has announced special FREE seasonal flu vaccination clinics will be offered for those who have not yet had a flu vaccination this season.

A walk-in clinic will be held on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Northampton County Health Department, 7114 Lankford Hwy., Nassawadox, VA 23413. A second walk-in clinic will be held on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Accomack County Health Department, 23191 Front St., Accomac, VA 23301. The number of flu shots available under this free program is limited and available for those 3 years and older only; therefore, flu shots will be given on a first come, first served basis.

People at increased risk for illness from seasonal influenza who should receive seasonal flu vaccine this year include:

All people 6 months of age and older

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including: Healthcare personnel Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu Close contacts of children lessthan 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated)



Contact the Accomack County Health Department at 787-5880 or 824-5616 or the Northampton County Health Department at 442-6228 for any questions regarding this special seasonal flu vaccination clinic.

.