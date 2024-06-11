Eastern Shore Health District launches new mobile medical unit and will offer services at Juneteenth Celebration in Exmore

June 11, 2024
 |
Image

The Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD) is thrilled to participate in the Juneteenth Celebration in Exmore on June 15, 2024 by providing services in their new mobile medical unit. This will be the first time ESHD will be offering services on the mobile medical unit in our community. It offers a private exam room, lab capabilities, and wheelchair access,  and was paid for with restricted funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). 

“This mobile medical unit will allow ESHD, along with our community partners, to provide  health services at community events like the Juneteenth Celebration and to community members  who might not be able to easily travel to a health care facility,” states Jon Richardson, health  district director. 

The services being offered at the Juneteenth Celebration will include blood pressure checks,  glucose screenings, and immunizations against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (TDaP);  meningococcal disease; and human papilloma virus (HPV). These immunizations are required or  recommended for rising 7th and 12th graders. For students in need of these immunizations,  parents will need to bring their insurance card and immunization record with them to the  Juneteenth Celebration. If parents do not have insurance, the cost of these vaccines will be  covered by the Vaccines For Children program. Please call the health district office if you have  any questions about these services at 757-787-5880. 

