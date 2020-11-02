(Accomac, Va.) – The Eastern Shore Health District (ESHD) is offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru testing clinic on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Accomack County Health Dept., 23191 Front St., Accomac, VA 23301, from 3 PM until 6 PM or until testing supplies run out. ESHD staff will provide you information on how to best protect yourself and others from COVID-19 transmission and provide free testing. You will receive a call from the Eastern Shore Health District with your results.

If you have any questions about this event, you may contact the Eastern Shore Health District at 757-787-5880. You can also visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ for the latest information on how to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19.

Thank you for doing your part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

