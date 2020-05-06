The Eastern Shore Health District is offering free COVID-19 testing at a drive-thru testing clinic and the opportunity to complete a 5-minute questionnaire. Your participation is voluntary and any information you provide in the questionnaire will remain confidential. If you choose not to participate, it will not affect your access to testing.

Drive-through Testing Information

The event will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 8th and 9th, at Eastern Shore Community College from 10 am-6 pm Friday and 9 am-4 pm Saturday or until testing supplies run out. Our trained teams from the Virginia National Guard will administer the tests and Health Department staff will provide you information on how to best protect yourself and others from COVID-19 transmission. You will receive a call from the Eastern Shore Health District with your results.

If you have any questions about this project, you may contact the Eastern Shore Health District at 757-787-5880. You can also visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus for the latest information on how to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19.

Espanol:

Con el fin de comprender más ampliamente el COVID-19 y ayudar a prevenir una mayor propagación en nuestra comunidad, el Distrito de Salud del Eastern Shore estará ofreciendo pruebas gratis de COVID-19 a través de clínicas por servi-carro (auto servicio) y la oportunidad de completar un cuestionario de cinco minutos. La participación es voluntaria y cualquier información provista en el cuestionario se mantendrá confidencial. El decidir no participar en el cuestionario, no afectará el acceso a hacerse las pruebas.

Información de pruebas por “servi-carro” (“auto-servicio”)

El evento se llevará a cabo este viernes, 8 de mayo y el sábado, 9 de mayo en el Eastern Shore Community College, de 10 am – 6pm, el viernes 9; y de 9 am – 4 pm, el sábado 10, o hasta que se acaben las pruebas. Un equipo entrenado de la Guardia Nacional de Virginia estará administrando las pruebas, mientras que personal del Departamento de Salud, proveerá información sobre las mejores medidas para protegerse, tanto individualmente como a otros, del contagio del COVID-19. Recibirá una llamada del Distrito de Salud del Eastern Shore con los resultados de su prueba.

De tener alguna pregunta sobre este proyecto, podrá contactar al Distrito de Salud del Eastern Shore a través del 757-787-5880. También podrá visitar: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html o vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus para obtener la información más reciente sobre cómo protegerse usted y a su comunidad del COVID-19.

Creole:

Distrik Sante a Eastern Shore vle pale avek moun ki rete nan Eastern Shore pou konprann pi byen kijan COVID-19 afekte moun nan kominote a, pou fe plis prevansyon pou plis moun pa genyen Korona Viris la. Nou ap bay moun test pou COVID-19 gratis nan Koleg Kominote a ki nan Melfa. Pandan test la nou vle moun pou reponn kek kesyon pou nou. Tout enfomasyon nou resevwa rete konfidansyel. Si moun yo pa vle pran test la, pa gen pwoblem. Si ou vini, rete andan machin w le w rive.

Enfomasyon pou test la pandan w nan machin ou

Le: Vandredi 8, Ma 2020- a 10r nan maten pou rive 6r apremidi.

Samdi: 9, Ma 2020 – a 9r nan maten pou rive 4r apremidi.

Kikote: Koleg Kominote nan Melfa

Virginia National Guard pral fe test la e Depatman Sante a pral bay enfomasyon konsenan kijan w ka proteje tet ou e lot moun yo tou kont COVID -19 la. Depatman Sante a pral rele w pou bay w resilta.

Si w gen kesyon pou bagay sa a, kontakte Depatman Sante a Eastern Shore a 757-787-5880. Ou ka tou visite sitweb https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus pou denye enfomasyon sou COVID-19 la.

