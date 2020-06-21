The Eastern Shore Health District reports two new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning and one new death according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County added seven cases in Sunday morning’s numbers, bringing the total case count to 1,031. Hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged, at 67 and 14.

Northampton county added two cases, bringing its total of 270. Northampton was also attributed the new death, bringing its total of 28. Northampton’s hospitalizations remained unchanged at 39.

The Eastern Shore Health District is adding the final confirmed cases from the May 5-7 poultry plant testing, which is why only two of today’s reported cases are actually new.

The Eastern Shore processed 61 tests in these numbers for a test positive rate of 3.27%.

Virginia added 546 new COVID-19 cases Sunday morning, for an overall total of 55,504, and no new probable COVID-19 cases, which remained at 2,490.

Virginia reported 33 new hospitalizations, for an overall total of 5,808 and probable hospitalizations remained unchanged at 32. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports another day of falling hospitalizations with confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations down to 566 and pending test result hospitalizations at 297.

Virginia reported four new COVID-19 deaths, for an overall total of 1,508. Probable COVID-19 deaths remained at 103.

Virginia processed 14,272 tests for a test positive rate 3.82%.