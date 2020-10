Accomack County added one new COVID test positive in Friday’s report and Northampton added two. All other local metrics remained unchanged. Statewide, Virginia added 860 new positive tests Friday with 106 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by three to 890 statewide. Virginia has more than 3,600 available hospital beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

Virginia reported 966 new cases in Friday’s report.